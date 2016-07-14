BRIEF-Community Entertainment: New technology partnership with Rackspace
* Said on Monday signed an agreement with provider of cloud services on the Internet - Rackspace
July 14 Asatsu-DK Inc :
* Says Asatsu-DK Inc offered a takeover bid for 232,662 shares (or no less than 188,458 shares) in a Tokyo-based animation studio GONZO K.K.
* Offered purchase price at 26,819 yen per share
* Takeover bid total amount at about 6.24 billion yen for 232,662 shares (99.04 percent stake)
* Offering period from July 15 to Aug. 22
* Settlement starts on Sep. 28
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/BojDCs
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/BojDDs
* Says it will issue third series unregistered/unsecured convertible bonds worth of 5 billion won
* Says it will issue third series unregistered/unsecured convertible bonds worth of 5 billion won

* Says re-appointed N. Srinath as managing director for a further period of 3 years with effect from February 1, 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2kbM5Xu