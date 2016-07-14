July 14 Asatsu-DK Inc :

* Says Asatsu-DK Inc offered a takeover bid for 232,662 shares (or no less than 188,458 shares) in a Tokyo-based animation studio GONZO K.K.

* Offered purchase price at 26,819 yen per share

* Takeover bid total amount at about 6.24 billion yen for 232,662 shares (99.04 percent stake)

* Offering period from July 15 to Aug. 22

* Settlement starts on Sep. 28

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/BojDCs

