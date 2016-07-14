July 14 Hubei Guangji Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 50-65 million yuan, to be out of the red compared with 2015 H1

* Says 2015 H1 net loss of 22.1 million yuan

* Says increased gross revenue is the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FTFKau1p

