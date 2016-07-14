July 14 Beyondsoft Corp:

* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 will decrease by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 64.3 million yuan to 102.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 128.6 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to decrease 50 percent to 80 percent

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GISUMrz2

