BRIEF-IFCI Ltd says no negotiations taking place for mulling IFCI and IIFCL merger
* IFCI Ltd - clarifies on news item " IFCI mulling IFCI and IIFCL merger. IFCI sought 500cr. Capital infusion"
July 14 Shanghai DZH :
* Says it will invest 90 million yuan in a Shanghai-based media company
* Says it will hold 90 percent stake in the target company up from 0 percent after investment
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5jab
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* says Dec quarter total income from operations 27.17 billion rupees (adds currency)
* Swiss-based investment firm, Vontobel Asset Management, selects SimCorp Coric to automate client communications and fund reporting processes