July 14 Donlinks International Investment Co., Ltd. :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 5 million yuan, to be out of the red compared with 2015 H1

* Says 2015 H1 net loss of 33.4 million yuan

* Says divestiture of soy bean related business is main reasons for the positive forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/Gv052wKZ

