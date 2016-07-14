July 14 CASIN Guoxing Property Development Co., Ltd. :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 90-110 million yuan, to increase by 32-61.3 percent compared with 2015 H1

* Says 2015 H1 net income was 68.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xbDlxmhX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)