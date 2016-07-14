UPDATE 3-Cautious BOJ raises growth forecast as economy shows flickers of life
* Governor Kuroda to brief media 0630 GMT (Adds analyst quotes)
July 14 Black Peony Group Co Ltd :
* Says it completed issuance of 850 million yuan worth bonds, with a coupon rate of 4.3 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/NeDGJs
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Governor Kuroda to brief media 0630 GMT (Adds analyst quotes)
* Says it acquired trust beneficial rights of property at 5.62 billion yen
* FY net profit 72.2 million riyals versus 111 million riyals year ago