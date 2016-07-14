BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Dec-qtr profit down about 8 pct
* says Dec quarter total income from operations 27.17 billion rupees (adds currency)
July 14 Lushang Property Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned Shangdong-basef home unit will take out a loan of 1 billion yuan, with an interest rate of 6.17 percent
* Says the term of the loan is 24 months
* Says proceeds will be used for construction of real estate
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/cI5s2j
* Swiss-based investment firm, Vontobel Asset Management, selects SimCorp Coric to automate client communications and fund reporting processes
Says resignation of Ng Eek Meen as chief financial officer