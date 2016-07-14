July 14 Lushang Property Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned Shangdong-basef home unit will take out a loan of 1 billion yuan, with an interest rate of 6.17 percent

* Says the term of the loan is 24 months

* Says proceeds will be used for construction of real estate

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/cI5s2j

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)