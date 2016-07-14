July 14 Hunan Zhenghong Science and Technology Develop Co., Ltd. :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net loss of 4-5 million yuan

* Says 2015 H1 net income was 3.8 million yuan

* Says income from financial assets available for sale is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/F5ZvVzLY

