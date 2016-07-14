BRIEF-Lightron Fiber-Optic Devices to issue third series convertible bonds worth 5 bln won
* Says it will issue third series unregistered/unsecured convertible bonds worth of 5 billion won
July 14 Bluefocus Communication Group :
* Says it adjusts conversion price of its convertible corporate bonds to 15.25 yuan per share from 15.30 yuan per share, effective July 18
* Says re-appointed N. Srinath as managing director for a further period of 3 years with effect from February 1, 2017
* Says all of its 4th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on Jan. 31