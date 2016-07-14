July 14 Teamax Smart City Technology Corporation Limited :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 45.2 million yuan, to be out of the red compared with 2015 H1

* Says 2015 H1 net loss of 156,200 yuan

* Says increased revenue from newly acquired unit is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5bF8gIIH

