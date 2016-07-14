BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Dec-qtr profit down about 8 pct
* says Dec quarter total income from operations 27.17 billion rupees (adds currency)
July 14 Chengdu Hi-tech Development Co., Ltd. :
* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 4-8 million yuan, to be out of the red compared with 2015 H1
* Says 2015 H1 net loss of 14.3 million yuan
* Says increased revenue from construction business is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FrnIRlfa
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* says Dec quarter total income from operations 27.17 billion rupees (adds currency)
* Swiss-based investment firm, Vontobel Asset Management, selects SimCorp Coric to automate client communications and fund reporting processes
* Says resignation of Ng Eek Meen as chief financial officer Source (http://bit.ly/2km7gIs) Further company coverage: