July 14 Chengdu Hi-tech Development Co., Ltd. :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 4-8 million yuan, to be out of the red compared with 2015 H1

* Says 2015 H1 net loss of 14.3 million yuan

* Says increased revenue from construction business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FrnIRlfa

