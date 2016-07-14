July 14 Ichirokudo Co Ltd :

* Says it to repurchase up to 470,000 shares of its common stock, representing a 4.92 pct stake

* Say shares repurchased at the price of up to 170 million yen in total, from July 15 to Nov. 30

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/t8VGXM

