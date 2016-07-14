July 14 Beijing Century Real Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit to decrease by 93.60~95.27 percent, compared to net profit of H1 of 2015(16.08 million yuan)

* Says decreased software tax refund and increased project cost as main reason for the forecast

