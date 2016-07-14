July 14 Sichuan Xun You Network Technology :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 down 10 percent to 35 percent, or to be 19.8 million yuan to 27.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 30.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5jWA

