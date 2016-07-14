BRIEF-Global Oriental Bhd says resignation of Ng Eek Meen as CFO
* Says resignation of Ng Eek Meen as chief financial officer Source (http://bit.ly/2km7gIs) Further company coverage:
July 14 Shenzhen Wongtee International Enterprise Co., Ltd. :
* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 50-55 million yuan, to increase by 532-595 percent compared with 2015 H1
* Says 2015 H1 net income was 7.9 million yuan
* Comments that increased revenue from investment activity and operation of office building is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xwatGgdC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says resignation of Ng Eek Meen as chief financial officer Source (http://bit.ly/2km7gIs) Further company coverage:
* C.bank to accept bids in auctions instead of offering fixed ones
OSLO, Jan 31 Norway's central bank will keep unchanged its daily sale of foreign currency in February, it said on Tuesday.