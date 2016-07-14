July 14 Shenzhen Wongtee International Enterprise Co., Ltd. :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 50-55 million yuan, to increase by 532-595 percent compared with 2015 H1

* Says 2015 H1 net income was 7.9 million yuan

* Comments that increased revenue from investment activity and operation of office building is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xwatGgdC

