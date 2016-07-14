July 14 Winall Hi-tech Seed Co Ltd :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net loss to be 7.6 million yuan to 3.6 million yuan, compared to net loss of H1 of 2015(3.59 million yuan)

* Says increased expenses for reorganization and R&D as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/E5uNNz

