BRIEF-Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) re-appoints N. Srinath as MD
* Says re-appointed N. Srinath as managing director for a further period of 3 years with effect from February 1, 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2kbM5Xu Further company coverage:
July 14 DMG Entertainment and Media Co Ltd :
* Says it will sell a Xijiang-based entertainment and media unit to an individual for 1 yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/MzBp0I
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says all of its 4th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on Jan. 31
* Dec quarter total income from operations 3.18 billion rupees