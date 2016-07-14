July 14 Shenzhen Sunway Communication :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 up 111.2 percent to 140.8 percent, or to be 150 million yuan to 171 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 71 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5kyK

