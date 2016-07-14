BRIEF-Fresenius Medical Care reaches agreement on outstanding payments
* Reached amicable agreement with U.S. Departments of veterans affairs and justice resolving reimbursement for services provided to veterans
July 14 Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it completed establishment of a financial service joint venture with partners on June 27
* Says plan disclosed on June 1
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/DGa9u8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Reached amicable agreement with U.S. Departments of veterans affairs and justice resolving reimbursement for services provided to veterans
* Says its previously announced 1 million common shares have been subscribed on Jan. 31
KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK, Jan 31 Seeking to capitalise on U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial new travel restrictions, companies and officials in Asia said they would target greater tourism and education ties with Muslims worried about the curbs.