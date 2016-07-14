July 14 Boe Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says it expects H1 to swing to net loss of 500-600 million yuan ($74.77-$89.73 million) versus net profit of 1.95 billion yuan year ago

* Says it plans to buy back company's shares for up to 1.1 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29EYvpP; bit.ly/2a00Tqz

