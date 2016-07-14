UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 14 Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned Beijing-based technology unit will use 25.6 million yuan to raise 51 percent stake in a Xiamen-based Bio-tech company, from 0 percent
* Says its Fujian-based technology unit will use 17 million yuan to raise 34 percent stake in Xiamen-based Bio-tech company, from 0 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/c3bcm3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources