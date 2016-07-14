July 14 Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned Beijing-based technology unit will use 25.6 million yuan to raise 51 percent stake in a Xiamen-based Bio-tech company, from 0 percent

* Says its Fujian-based technology unit will use 17 million yuan to raise 34 percent stake in Xiamen-based Bio-tech company, from 0 percent

