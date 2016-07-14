UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 14 Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co Ltd
* Says it expects H1 net loss to widen to 210-230 million yuan ($31.41-$34.40 million) from 103 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29Ql2hs
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6868 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources