UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 14 Fujian Guanfu Modern Household Wares Co Ltd :
* Says its shareholder Lin Chunfu cuts 4.95 percent stake in co via block trading, lowers stake to 8.92 percent down from 13.87 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qGDxLx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources