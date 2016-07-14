July 14 Shenzhen Huakong Seg :

* Says it adjusts private placement new share issue price to undecided from 8.12 yuan per share

* Says it adjusts private placement new share quantity to up to 1 billion shares from up to 600 million shares

* Says it adjusts private placement amount to 4.856 billion yuan from 4.872 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5kJ8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)