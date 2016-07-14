UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 14 Shenzhen Ideal Jewellery Co Ltd :
* Says the company, jointly with its partners, will invest 68 million yuan in a Jiangsu-based jewelry firm to raise stake to 13.4 percent from 0 percent, via the buyout fund
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/zhXrmy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources