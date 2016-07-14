July 14 Panion & BF Biotech :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$44,999,860 in total for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$56,249,830 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date July 29

* Last date before book closure Aug. 1 with book closure period from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6

* Record date Aug. 6

* Cash dividend payment date Aug. 19

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5mKr

