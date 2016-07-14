BRIEF-Fresenius Medical Care reaches agreement on outstanding payments
* Reached amicable agreement with U.S. Departments of veterans affairs and justice resolving reimbursement for services provided to veterans
July 14 China Tianying Inc
* Says it cuts share issue size to 745.6 million yuan ($111.55 million) from 801.4 million yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29S8I1Y
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6840 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Reached amicable agreement with U.S. Departments of veterans affairs and justice resolving reimbursement for services provided to veterans
* Says its previously announced 1 million common shares have been subscribed on Jan. 31
KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK, Jan 31 Seeking to capitalise on U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial new travel restrictions, companies and officials in Asia said they would target greater tourism and education ties with Muslims worried about the curbs.