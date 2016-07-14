July 14 Promaster Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.602 per share (T$20,591,517 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 4

* Last date before book closure Aug. 7 with book closure period from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12

* Record date Aug. 12

* Payment date Aug. 22

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5new

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)