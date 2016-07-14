July 14 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder China Everbright Group bought 379.5 million A-shares and 45.9 million H-shares between June 27-July 13

* Says China Everbright Group will continue to increase shareholding in the company by at least 10 million shares in the next three months

* Says A-share to resume trading on July 15

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29xyzLr

