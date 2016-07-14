July 14 Eminent Luggage :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.343 per share (T$22,315,237 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$32,529,500 in total

* Ex-dividend date Aug. 1

* Last date before book closure Aug. 2 with book closure period from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7

* Record date Aug. 7

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5n8N

