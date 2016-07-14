July 14 Federal :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.2 per share (T$92,809,649 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.2 per share (T$92,809,640 in total)

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 2

* Last date before book closure Aug. 3 with book closure period from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8

* Record date Aug. 8

* Payment date Sep. 22

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5nDQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)