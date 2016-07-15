July 15 Zhejiang Ming Jewelry Co., Ltd.:

* Says it expects H1 net profit to fall 36.8 percent to 45.8 percent, or to be 36 million yuan to 42 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the co expects the H1 net profit to fall 9.72 percent to 32.29 percent

* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 66.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/IG2r78o9

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)