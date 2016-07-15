July 15 Mizuho Financial Group Inc :

* Says it to issue its second series and third series unsecured permanent bonds (with debt relief authorized and subordinated) worth 230 billion yen respectively

* Says interests will be paid on each June 15 and Dec. 15

* Says subscription date on July 15 and payment date on July 22

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/nKOQCH

