July 15 Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp Beijing :

* Sees 2016 H1 net profit to increase by 10~20 percent, compared to net profit of H1 of 2015(254.7 million yuan)

* Says steady growth of main business and completion of television sale target for H1 2016 as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KfHOrj

