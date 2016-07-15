July 15 Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd:

* Says it expects H1 net loss of 3.7-5.8 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the co expects the H1 net profit to fall 20-70 percent, or to be 1.2-3.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FXgc9pHX

(Beijing Headline News)