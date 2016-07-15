UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 15 Lead Eastern Investment Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to be 35 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 25.9 million yuan
* Comments that income from invested drama and film is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/iA1JeD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources