July 15 Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co., Ltd.:

* Says it expects H1 net profit to rise 157.08-178.5 percent, or to be 240-260 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the co expects the H1 net profit to rise 103.52-124.95 percent

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xHTWaouW

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)