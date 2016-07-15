Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 15 Enjoyor Co Ltd
* Says it expects H1 net profit to rise 70-100 percent y/y to 185.4-218.1 million yuan ($27.74-$32.63 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29ChATZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6835 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)