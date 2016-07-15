July 15 YLZ Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees 2016 H1 net profit to decrease by 100~70 percent, compared to net profit of H1 of 2015(11.43 million yuan)

* Says increased marketing expenses and impairment loss for assets as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3PfqPq

