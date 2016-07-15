UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 15 BYD Co Ltd
* Says Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has been actively involving in BYD's private placement of A-share
* Says the number of shares to be allocated to Samsung in the share placement has yet to be decided
* Says it makes the statement in response to media reports saying Samsung Electronics set to buy 4 percent stake in BYD
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29HL4Ac
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources