July 15 BYD Co Ltd

* Says Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has been actively involving in BYD's private placement of A-share

* Says the number of shares to be allocated to Samsung in the share placement has yet to be decided

* Says it makes the statement in response to media reports saying Samsung Electronics set to buy 4 percent stake in BYD

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29HL4Ac

