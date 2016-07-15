July 15 Jesco Holdings Inc :

* Says it plans to buy an office building (building and land) for 1,577 million yen on Aug. 1

* Says the co plans to take out a loan of 1 billion yen from Seibu Shinkin Bank on Aug. 1 with a term of 30 years, for property acquisition funding

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5ytwdh ; goo.gl/av6Sb3

