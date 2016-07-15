July 15 Faw Car Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for 2016 H1 to be 790~850 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 160.8 million yuan

* Says decreased production and sales of traditional cars are the main reason for the forecast

