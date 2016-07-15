July 15 Searainbow Holding Corp :

* Sees net loss for 2016 H1 to be 52~57 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 H1 was 44.2 million yuan

* Says increased investment and mangement expenses are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/AgxiuJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)