Australia shares to open subdued following Wall St; NZ lower

Jan 30 Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday tracking a weaker Wall Street after soft economic data. U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth quarter, with GDP rising at a 1.9 percent annual rate, below the 2.2 percent rise expected by economists. The local share price index futures dipped 0.2 percent, or 11 points, to 5,650, a 64-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 1 percent last week.