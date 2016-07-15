July 15 Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue 5th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 75 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.810 percent and maturity date on July 25, 2036

* Says it plans to issue 6th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 25 billion yen, with coupon rate of 1.200 percent and maturity date on July 25, 2046

* Subscription date on July 15 and payment date on July 25

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/FyHGi0

