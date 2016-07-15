BRIEF-Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries H1 profit rises
Jan 29 Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries :
July 15 Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue 5th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 75 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.810 percent and maturity date on July 25, 2036
* Says it plans to issue 6th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 25 billion yen, with coupon rate of 1.200 percent and maturity date on July 25, 2046
* Subscription date on July 15 and payment date on July 25
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/FyHGi0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 29 Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries :
AMSTERDAM, Jan 28 The Netherlands has committed $10 million for an initiative to replace funding for abortion services in developing countries that will be lost due to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on financing foreign groups that provide abortions.
WASHINGTON, Jan 28 Divisions have emerged among advisers to President Donald Trump over whether to rescind a signature policy of his predecessor, President Barack Obama, that shields young immigrants from deportation, according to congressional sources and Republicans close to the White House.