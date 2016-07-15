July 15 Xiamen Xiangyu Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned Hong Kong-based trading unit will set up a JV in Xiamen, with a Xiamen-based holding company

* Says the JV will be engaged in finance leasing business, with a registered capital of 180 million yuan

* Says the unit will invest 45 million yuan in the JV to get 25 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/j0YXVZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)