UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 15 Nagatanien Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a joint venture (JV) in Jiangsu, China, in Nov., and to hold a 60 percent stake in it
* JV to be mainly engaged in manufacture and sale of noodles and soup products
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/b3RIof
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources