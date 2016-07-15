July 15 Shanghai Hi-Tech Control System Co., LTD.:

* Says it expects H1 net profit to fall 60-70 percent, or to be 8.8-11.7 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the co expects the H1 net profit to fluctuate by -20 percent to 30 percent

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/54l2U7bz

