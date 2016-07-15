July 15 Suzhou Good-Ark Electronics Co., Ltd.:

* Says it expects H1 net profit to rise 620-670 percent, or to be 51.2-54.8 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the co expects the H1 net profit to rise 430-480 percent

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FyMlhLdp

